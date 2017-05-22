Carabao Celebrates Chelsea Premiership Win With New Campaign

The Carabao Energy Drink brand has launched a new campaign to celebrate the Premier League title win of its partner, Chelsea Football Club.

The campaign features a new billboard entitled ‘Wins. Not wings.’, aiming to highlight that while some energy drinks promise wings, Carabao Energy Drink gives wins.

Intercarabao noted: “A can of Carabao gives you the energy you need to keep going, so we naturally wanted to recognise our partner’s very on-brand rise to the top of the table! Carabao will also be following Chelsea into Europe later this year, as we continue to grow the brand Internationally.”

The Thai energy drink is one season into a three-year principal partnership with Chelsea. Next season it will embark on a marquee sponsorship of the EFL Cup, set to be named the Carabao Cup over the next three seasons.