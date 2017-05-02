Carabao Unveils New Sugar Free Variant

Carabao Energy Drink has introduced a new addition to its range, with the launch of the Carabao Green Apple Sugar Free variant.

The launch marks the re-formulation of the Thai brand’s wider range, which is now only available in low sugar or sugar free product formats. The reformulation comes off the back of research by Kantar Worldpanel, which notes an 8% increase in the value of the stimulated energy drink market as a result of low-sugar and flavour innovations.

The product developments come as the brand prepares for its sponsorship of the Football League Cup, which will be called the Carabao Cup over the next three seasons. Throughout the year, Carabao will also activate a national outdoor poster campaign, a press and radio advertising campaign, nationwide sampling, and a series of in-store promotions and activations.

Peter Gutierrez, CEO of Intercarabao, commented: “Carabao has a hugely exciting year in prospect. Alongside our heavyweight sport sponsorships and continued international expansion, is the significant re-formulation of our energy drinks range, which is designed to cater to the increasingly healthier lifestyles of our consumer.

“In addition to Green Apple Sugar Free, we have a number of great tasting low and no-calorie drink innovations in the pipeline for 2017. We believe these will be game-changers for the industry and help bring new consumers into the category.”

