CCEP To Mark 225 Years Of Schweppes In GB

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled new limited edition packs, back of pack cocktail recipes, and a marketing campaign – all aimed at celebrating the 225th anniversary of Schweppes’ arrival in Great Britain.

Running throughout the summer, Schweppes will launch the ‘Rediscovered’ range of cocktail recipes on-pack to mark the anniversary of when Jacob Schweppe brought his iconic bottled bubbles to the city of London. The brand is heroing rediscovered drinks and creating new variations of best-loved classics, which will appear on the labels of 1L, 2L and 12x150ml multi-packs of Schweppes mixers from May 2017.

CCEP is also introducing limited edition gold-and-black livery packs, delivering increased on-shelf stand and highlighting the anniversary. Finally, it will kick off a marketing campaign that includes media, digital and in-store activity.

Simon Harrison, operational marketing director GB at CCEP, said: “For nine generations British drinkers have enjoyed the unmistakable effervescence and bubbles that give Schweppes its trademark bite, and we wanted to mark this milestone by celebrating the brand’s legacy and quality with the next generation of consumers.”