CCEP Unveils New Can Format For Schweppes, Appletiser

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has launched a new 250ml can format for its Schweppes Sparkling Juice Drinks and Appletiser brands, aimed at offering consumers more choices while tapping into the growing demand for on-the-go products.

The Schweppes 250ml cans, which will be available from end-March 2017, replaces the 330ml can. It contains only 50 calories per 250ml portion, and is available in two variants – Grapefruit & Blood Orange, and Lemon & Elderflower.

Meanwhile, the Appletiser 250ml can is now available and also replaces the 330ml can format. It will also be available in two variants – Original, and Apple & Pomegranate.  The new format will be available as a 69p price-marked pack, and in six-can multipack.

Both cans feature a “sophisticated, sleek and modern packaging design”, which CCEP said will tap into the growing trend for premium adult soft drinks for instant consumption occasions.

The Schweppes launch will be supported by a sampling plan across the summer, while the Appletiser launch will be supported by a social, digital and online media campaign and sampling.

Simon Harrison, operational marketing director GB at CCEO, said: “This latest innovation will appeal to adults looking for a more sophisticated on-the-go choice whilst offering consumers one of their five a day. We’re confident that the new format will help retailers increase their sales of adult soft drinks.”

