Chinese Wine Goes On Sale At Tesco

Tesco has started selling a Chinese produced Cabernet Sauvignon that it believes could open up the British market to this fast-emerging wine-making nation.

The new wine, Chateau Changyu Moser XV Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, is described as being a cross between a classic Bordeaux and a rich fruity Australian wine.

While China may not immediately conjure up images of classic vineyard country, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has placed China – after Spain – as the country with the second biggest vineyard area in the world. In fact, the Chateau Changyu Moser XV estate claims to have become one of the world’s biggest wine producers – with 100 winemakers who make 150 million bottles a year.

The wine is produced in the region of Ningxia, in northern China, which has a warm and dry climate and boasts an average of 3,000 sunshine hours a year – 800 hours more than Bordeaux – earning it a reputation of being the country’s Napa Valley.

Tesco’s Master of Wine James Davis believes China will soon be a powerful player in the wine world and this launch could help give it its first major push in the UK. He said: “China is one of the world’s biggest consumers of wine, drinking almost two billion bottles of red wine each year.

“And now they are one of the largest wine producing countries in the world, ahead of the more traditional regions of Chile and New Zealand.

“Produced in a warm and dry climate, the Chateau Changyu Moser XV Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, is a dark ruby red. The smooth, full bodied wine is a combination of a classic Bordeaux style with the riper, richer fruit flavours which are characteristic of Australian wines.

“At a great introductory offer of £7, this wine offers customers an opportunity to discover a unique, but quality wine at an affordable price.”

The wine will be available in over 700 Tesco stores and online. Following the introductory offer, it will be priced at £8.

Sainsbury’s added a Chinese red wine to its product offer earlier this year.