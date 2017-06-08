Clarks Wins Sainsbury’s Listing For Natural Sweetener

Clarks UK, a producer of maple syrup and natural sweeteners, has secured a new listing for its Date Syrup natural sweetener in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.

Clarks Date Syrup (330ml/RRP £2.50) has a rich, treacly flavour and subtle notes of caramel and brown sugar. The dates, sourced from Tunisia, are cooked down to produce a dark, sticky syrup. It will be available at 510 Sainsbury’s stores from 11 June, and is the brands’ first major supermarket listing for the product (it has been listed on Ocado since summer 2016).

Bob Clark, founder and MD of Clarks, commented: “Our latest addition to the Sainsbury’s shelves is entirely natural with no additives or preservatives. It is not only exciting for us to add a new fruit syrup to our extensive portfolio of products, but also for UK consumers to have another option when looking to reduce their refined sugar intake without compromising on flavour.”