Clipper Kicks Off Biggest-Ever Outdoor Advertising Campaign

Clipper, the Fairtrade and organic tea brand owned by Wessanen UK, has dedicated record spend to an outdoor advertising campaign that celebrates the superior taste of its black tea range.

The ‘Flavour that Sings’ advert features a three-dimensional collage of charming hand-crafted paper objects, made by Dutch artist Noa Verhofstad to represent the burst of flavour found in each cup. The eye-catching artwork targets tea-drinkers across London and the South East, reaching 60% of the target audience (women aged 25-55). The ads are in place now across London Underground stations, on-street locations and near key supermarkets, and will be running for 14 weeks.

Adele Ward, Clipper Teas Brand Controller at Wessanen UK, says: “We believe in this impactful campaign, and anticipate that it will drive further consumer interest. Our brand proposition is offering natural, fair and delicious hot beverages for all to enjoy, and we have built a solid reputation for our incredible depth of flavour –depicted beautifully by our new campaign. We are proud to champion the black tea category and are also confident that ours is the best for flavour – we always go the extra mile to deliver the greatest-tasting cup of tea.”

The outdoor creative will form part of a wider, integrated campaign for the brand, in conjunction with Aesop. The agency was appointed by Wessanen UK in October last year.

Clipper is the fastest-growing everyday tea brand – growing value sales over the last 12 months by 11% and outperforming the category [source: IRI 52 w/e 31st December 2016].