Clipper Teas Teams Up With Kirstie Allsopp To Find Top Tea Shops

Clipper Teas has announced the launch of the first-ever ‘Clipper Tea Shop Awards’, which aims to celebrate the wide variety of tea shops across the UK.

The brand is inviting any relevant food service outlet that serves Clipper Teas to submit an entry via a dedicated area on the Clipper website (closing date 11 August). The awards will consider six categories – Traditional Tea Shop, Quirkiest Tea Shop, Contemporary Tea Shop, Cosiest Tea Shop, Coastal Tea Shop, and the Tea Shop that provides the Best Afternoon Tea.

Clipper will select a winner in each category with the help of TV personality Kirstie Allsopp, with all winners receiving a bundle of bespoke Clipper prizes. All six will then be put up for an online public vote in September to decide the Clipper Best Tea Shop in the UK.

Allsopp will visit the winning establishment and present them with the Clipper Cup, a cash prize of £2,000 and a stash of Clipper goodies. Voters will also have the chance to win afternoon tea at the winning Tea Shop with Allsopp.

Clipper is investing in dedicated social media and consumer PR activity, amplified through its relationship with Kirstie, to raise awareness amongst consumers and encourage more votes.

Adele Ward, Clipper Teas brand controller at Wessanen UK, notes: “The UK has some of best and most unique tea shops in the world. From the traditional to the quirky, we want to celebrate our nation’s finest tea shops and reward those who work so hard to provide a relaxing and enjoyable space to savour a cup of Clipper tea.”

All the top-rated tea shops which enter will also be included in the definitive Clipper Tea Guide which will celebrate the UK’s best cups of Clipper.