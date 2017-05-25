Clipper Turns The Volume Up With Experiential Campaign

Wessanen UK has launched the second phase of its ‘Flavour that Sings’ campaign for the Clipper tea brand.

The phase kicked off with a launch event on 23 May that focused on the superior taste of its everyday tea. The afternoon tea event included a unique tea tasting and a live performance from Clipper’s dedicated Flavour That Sings band, The Clipperettes. Consumers who had win tickets to the event through a competition joined key influencers, bloggers and media at the exclusive event in London.

The Clipperettes will be central to the Flavour That Sings activity this year, and will be putting their own distinctive spin on some pop classics and shared across the brand’s social media channels. The video launch coincides with a high-impact consumer competition on social for fans to win a live performance from the band, either at their home or place of work. Offering a unique brand experience, the band will arrive complete with afternoon tea to enjoy while watching the performance.

The Flavour that Sings summer activity will conclude with an on-the-ground consumer sampling activity, taking 250,000 samples of Clipper’s Organic Everyday Tea to busy commuter areas around London, accompanied by The Clipperettes.

Adele Ward, Clipper Teas Brand Controller at Wessanen UK, said: “Our Flavour that Sings campaign is aimed at winning us new fans by communicating the delicious taste of our everyday black tea. This has carried through from our initial outdoor advertising creative to the experiential activity we have planned with The Clipperettes over the summer.”