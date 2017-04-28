Cloudbreak Spirits Serves Up New Coconut Rum

Cloudbreak Spirits has introduced a new rum called Aluna Coconut in the UK, aimed at drinkers seeking high quality ingredients, authentic flavours and a lower sugar content.

The 35% ABV drink is a blend of premium rums from Guatemala and the Caribbean with all-natural toasted coconut flavours. It also uses virgin sugar cane honey (miel de caña) thus eliminating the need for the large quantities of sugar used by rival coconut rum brands.

Cloudbreak said the launch is in tune with a global rediscovery of the coconut, its flavour and health benefits. On shelf and online with Harvey Nichols in April, Aluna Coconut will be rolling out to stores and on-trade outlets throughout the UK over the summer.

Aluna translates as ‘to the moon’ or ‘moon goddess’, and the bottle features the mandala design (a traditional spiritual symbol for the universe) and also incorporates the phases of the moon and combines a moon/coconut icon in its centre.

Heather Graham, Cloudbreak Spirits Director, says: “Our brand world is built around a central theme of empowerment – particularly amongst women for whom this generation has conferred greater independence, liberty and self-determination. We’re confident this brand positioning, alongside the delicious flavour affinity of rum and coconut, coupled with a lower sugar content and clean, natural taste will appeal to our core target market of women and men aged 21+.”