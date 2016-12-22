Co-op Becomes First Retailer To Stock New Rombouts Coffee Range

Family-run coffee roaster Rombouts has announced additional listings with The Co-op for its new Single Origin Ground Coffee range.

The range, which is sourced from Laos and Cuba, adds to Rombouts’ current portfolio of One Cup Filter Coffees, ground coffees, pods and machines. It is currently available at The Coo-op in a 227g soft pack (RRP £3.99), and is suitable for filter coffee machines and cafetières.

To develop the range, Rombouts worked closely with its coffee farmers in both Laos and Cuba – the former has resulted in a Fairtrade, organic full-bodied nutty coffee with hints of chocolate and peaches and a rich aftertaste; the latter has seen its direct trade partnership with farmers result in a lighter, complex-flavoured and medium bodied coffee, with notes of caramel and cacao, and a sweet aftertaste.

Rombouts said the move towards Single Origin coffee is in response to growing demand for more premium options available not just out of home, but at home too. In addition, increased concern for sustainable and ethical sourcing of coffee has seen consumer demand turn towards more traceable Single Origin coffees, allowing consumers to access a tangible story and ensure they are supporting local farmers.

Simon Remmer, Sales Director at Rombouts says: “We’re hugely excited to welcome a Single Origin soft pack range to the Rombouts portfolio. We feel the range truly enables the consumer to become coffee connoisseurs at home, while supporting more direct trade and ethical farming. Each variety has a great story behind it and we’re confident the range will be well received by Co-op customers looking for unique and great tasting coffee blends, with a point of difference.”