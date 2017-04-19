Coca-Cola Brings Back ‘Share a Coke’ Campaign For Summer

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is bringing back its ‘Share A Coke’ campaign this year, but with a summer twist.

Launching this May, the iconic logo on bottles of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke will be replaced by the names of the world’s top holiday destinations. The limited-edition packs also offer shoppers the chance to win a vacation to destinations including Hawaii, Bali, Ibiza and Miami. A lucky winner will be drawn every day from 10 May until 9 July.

The on-pack promotion and iconic packaging design will be supported by a £10m marketing campaign that includes TV ads, digital OOH, social media, PR and influencer campaign. Coca-Cola will also undertake its biggest UK sampling activation ever, giving away 11 million 150ml samples of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in cities and festivals throughout the UK.

Simon Harrison, Operational Marketing Director at CCEP GB, said: “Share A Coke was a global phenomenon which took product personalisation to the next level. The 2014 campaign earned a number of awards and mass-scale engagement with our customers online and in-store. This year, we are building on its success by reminding people in GB why Coke makes summer more special; while giving them the opportunity to share a Coke with loved ones in some of the most desirable locations across the world.”

The campaign will feature across a number of countries in Europe and will kick off in GB in May