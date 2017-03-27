Coca-Cola Unveils New Look For Fanta

Coca-Cola GB has reimagined the look of its Fanta brand, resulting in the biggest changes to the brand in its history.

The group said the changes will result in a new visual identity, a revolutionary and asymmetric spiral bottle, and a new recipe for Fanta Orange which contains a third less sugar.

At the heart of the transformation is a new visual identity, designed to “reflect Fanta’s fruity, fun and vibrant nature”. The new look will be supported by a multi-million-pound integrated marketing campaign which includes social media, OOH advertising, sampling, and in store promotion.

Driving the new look is a new logo, created using hand cut paper and transformed into a digital design to depict movement and spontaneity. It includes a “hidden smile”, and the iconic Fanta orange is highlighted by a new colour palette which has been designed to create impact on shelf.

Meanwhile, the group will also introduce an industry-first bottle, replacing traditional, symmetrical designs with a “revolutionary” spiral version which twists the plastic. The new bottle will feature across 500ml and two litre formats.

Finally, the new recipe includes 33% less sugar than before, with the recipe now down to 4.6g per 100ml.

The new visual identity will roll out in stores from April this year with the new Fanta Orange recipe launching in May.