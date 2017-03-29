Coldpress Launches Fruity Coconut Waters

The Coldpress brand has expanded its ‘cold pressure’ portfolio further with a new collection of 250ml fruity-themed coconut waters.

The low-calorie, coconut water-based drinks are aimed at juice evangelists of all ages, and use HPP technology. The low-calorie and low-sugar nature of the drinks means they could be classified ‘school approved’ and lunchbox friendly.

The range currently offers three variants – Blood Orange & Mandarin; Cucumber, Lime & Mint; and Raspberry Lemon (RSP £2.79). All the products are currently available at 500 Boots stores across the UK.