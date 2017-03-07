Costa Coffee Brings Back Lindt Hot Chocolate For Easter

Costa Coffee has teamed up with Lindt to bring back the ‘Lindt Hot Chocolate’ variant in time for Easter.

A customer favourite from the 2016 Christmas menu, Lindt Hot Chocolate (£2.95) is currently available in Costa stores nationwide for a limited time only. For an extra Easter treat, customers can accompany their hot chocolate with a small Lindt bunny for 50p.

Emma Dixon, senior beverage innovation manager at Costa Coffee, said: “The exclusive Lindt Hot Chocolate perfectly complements our range of famous handcrafted coffees and what better time to bring it back into store than at Easter? We’re always looking to offer new taste experiences to our customers and we hope this Lindt Hot Chocolate is a welcome return for customers.”

Mary-Eve Rigley, seasonal marketing manager at Lindt, said: “As master chocolatiers, Costa’s master baristas are the perfect partners to serve our hot chocolate. Easter is a chocolate lover’s dream and we’re delighted to bring our Lindt Hot Chocolate to Costa customers.”