Country Range Adds To Ice Cream Range

Country Range, the UK’s leading independent foodservice brand, has added to its dairy ice-cream range in time for summer.

The new flavours – Honeycomb, and Salted Caramel Ripple – are both available in 4 litre tubs in cases of 6. They join the existing four flavours (Strawberry, Vanilla, Triple Chocolate, and Mint Chocolate Chunk) and are available immediately to cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels.

Martin Ward, Country Range Group’s Trading Director, said: “High quality, exciting ice cream products can be the perfect sales tool for operators, especially if we see more of this heat. They’re easy to serve and sell but operators must entice consumers with exciting flavours, combinations and toppings. Our two latest additions are bang on trend and we’re thrilled to launch them in time for the prime summer months.”