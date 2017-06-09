Country Range Serves Up New Dressings & Sauces

Country Range, the independent foodservice brand, has introduced four new on-trend dressings and sauces aimed at pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes.

The new products – Honey & Mustard Dressing, Citrus & White Balsamic Dressing, Ranch Dressing, and Peri Peri Sauce – are all available in 2.25l jars in cases of two. They can be used straight from the jar and are available to foodservice outlets exclusively through the Country Range Group network of independent wholesalers.

Martin Ward, Country Range Group Trading Director, said: “We’re constantly looking to refresh and add to our product catalogue and as a company we must keep abreast with the latest food trends around the world. Following the recent Unilever Food Solutions study we felt it was the right time unleash these four new products to caterers and foodservice operators and are confident the response will be positive.”