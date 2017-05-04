Country Range Serves Up Hat-trick Of Summer Desserts

Country Range has further enhanced its sweet offering with the launch of three brand new frozen summer desserts, prompted by the success of its winter desserts range.

The new Strawberry & Prosecco Charlotte, Tutti Frutti Charlotte, and St. Clements Pudding will be available to pubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels exclusively through the Country Range Group network of independent wholesalers.

Martin Ward, Country Range Group Trading Director, said: “We’re delighted to be launching a new trio of summer desserts just in time for the busy alfresco season that we feel can provide a unique selling point to menus across the land. I don’t think the team has ever been quite as excited about a product launch, as the three new lines look sublime and when it comes to taste and flavour, they really are out of this world. With Prosecco a core trend in the UK, especially during summer, I have a suspicion that the Strawberry & Prosecco Charlotte is definitely a product to watch this summer.”