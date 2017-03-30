Country Range’s Cornish Pasty Win People’s Choice Q Award

Country Range’s authentic Cornish Pasty has scooped its second gong in six months after picking up the People’s Choice Q Award 2017 in the wholesale category. This follows the Café Quality Award for Best Lunchtime Solution in 2016.

The Quality Food Awards run annually and recognise the best quality food and drink in wholesale, retail and foodservice. All products were put through their paces at Campden BRI’s state-of-the-art testing facility in Leamington Spa by between 50 and 60 consumers with the objective of identifying the products with the highest levels of innovation and excellence.

The Country Range Cornish Pasty was commended for its homemade look, golden brown flaky pastry and generous filling.

Coral Rose, Country Range Group MD, noted: “Our Cornish pasties are made to the traditional recipe in Cornwall and carry the “Protected Geographical Indication” status meaning they are the real authentic thing. With a painstaking eye for detail and quality, each pasty is hand-crimped and that dedication comes through in the final product and flavour. To win the Café Quality Award for Best Lunchtime Solution last year was great but to scoop the People’s Choice Q Award is just fantastic and we’re all absolutely thrilled. With the UK’s sophisticated consumer searching out the genuine article, provenance and quality, we expect these pasties to continue to be incredibly popular with our customers and top-sellers.”