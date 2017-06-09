Dairy Crest Launches Cathedral City Snack Bar Multipack 

Dairy Crest has further expanded its Cathedral City adult snacking range with the launch of the new Cathedral City Snack Bar Multipacks.

Available in Mature and Mature Lighter variants, the Multipacks (RSP £2.00) contains four individually0wrapped 30g bars. Each snack bar is high in protein and a good source of calcium with the Mature Lighter variant containing just 99kcals per bar.

Currently available from Tesco, Waitrose, and Ocado, the new format aims to offer shoppers a convenient solution for planned snacking occasions. It also hopes to tap into the growing demand for pre-packed cheese snacks, which has been fuelled by a buoyant Kids Snacks and by an expanding Adult Snacks segment.

Jo Huergo, Cathedral City Marketing Controller, noted: “Snacking on cheese is already an engrained consumer habit with almost half of adults claiming to have snacked on cheese in the last year, but if you look at the cheese fixture most pre-packaged snacks are targeted at kids. Our new format seeks to address this gap in the market, offering adults a convenient, naturally nutritious portion-controlled solution to add to their lunch.”