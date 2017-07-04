Dairy Crest Refreshes Cathedral City Packaging

Dairy Crest has unveiled a summer packaging refresh for its Cathedral City Sliced range.

The new pack & SRP designs will roll out across the Mature Slices and Mature Lighter Slices SKUs. Dairy Crest said the changes aim to offer shoppers “simple summertime meal inspiration” while making the Slices line “top of mind”.

Jo Huergo, Cathedral City Marketing Controller, commented: “As the weather heats up our national drive to get outside and enjoy the sun with family and friends sees many seeking meal inspiration for their outdoor gatherings. Our new packs aim to remind shoppers that it’s not a sandwich or burger without the deliciously smooth and mellow taste of Cathedral City Cheddar!”

Cathedral City is now worth £259m, bigger than all other branded Cheddars combined.