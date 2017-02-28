Dairy Crest Unveils New Coconut Vitalite Variant

Dairy Crest has launched a new variant in its Vitalite dairy free spread range – Vitalite Coconut.

The new line builds on the success of Vitalite, the UK’s leading dairy free spread, and aims to meet the growing demand for coconut-based products (household penetration in the UK up to 8.8%).

Described as “highly versatile and with a hint of coconut taste”, the new spread is being touted as ideal for a wide variety of usage occasions such as cooking, baking or simply spreading on toast. It will be available from retailers nationwide over the next few months.

Neil Stewart, Marketing Manager Spreads at Dairy Crest, comments: “Dairy free continues to represent an exciting area of growth within Spreads. With the recent appetite for coconut-based products showing no signs of abating, we are confident that Vitalite Coconut will deliver a great tasting new flavour profile for shoppers already within the sector whilst helping attract new shoppers into dairy free spreads.”

Dairy free sales in the UK are predicted to increase by a further 50% by 2021. Vitalite was valued at £4.6m in the latest year.