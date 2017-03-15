Dalston’s Craft Sodas Launch New Canned Drinks

Dalston’s is continuing its craft soda revolution with a new selection of real-ingredient led canned drinks, all of which fall under 100 calories.

Dalston’s will offer three core flavours – Orangeade, Lemonade, and classic Dalston Cola. All of the cans are made in the UK, and were crafted in Dalston’s East London Brew Yard.

The premium canned sodas are launched to challenge the notion that sparkling drinks are laden with sugar and chemicals and are not to be consumed regularly. The drinks are made from a base of real fruit ingredients, spring water and beet sugar. Dalston’s has used delicious natural ingredients such as Sicilian lemons and oranges, as well as cola nuts and a bespoke blend of spices for a palatable taste.

Dalston’s cans are available from Whole Foods, Ocado, and fine coffee shops, restaurants and bars nationally (330ml/RRP £1.19).