Del Monte To Sponsor Paul Hollywood TV Show Again

Del Monte has announced its second year of sponsorship of Paul Hollywood’s ‘City Bakes’ TV show on the Food Network UK channel.

The sponsorship will centre around a series of 15-second idents showcasing “delicious and surprisingly different recipes” using Del Monte canned fruit. It follows a recent research study that found recipe ideas were the third highest driver of increased likelihood of consumer purchasing behaviour in this category.

The sponsorship of the new series (consisting of 10 hour-long episodes) forms part of a wider campaign spanning consumer & trade PR, social media content and advertising. Del Monte said this initial burst is the first in a series of marketing activities to boost usage of its wider portfolio, as well as supporting its profile as the top producer of prepared fruit products suitable for the whole family.

Martin Tilney, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Fresh Del Monte Produce, says: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with City Bakes and the hugely popular TV chef, Paul Hollywood. The sponsorship coincides with a number of initiatives that we are undertaking to assert our leadership position in canned fruit and continue to drive our brand growth by bringing new and lapsed consumers to the category.”