Demand Soars For Hemp As An Ingredient

Hemp is growing in popularity as an ingredient in food products across the board in the UK, from pies and ready meals to protein bars and shakes.

According to Braham & Murray, Britain’s biggest manufacturer of hemp products, the company has received an increased interest from more mainstream brands over the past six months, supplying products for pies, wraps, ready meals and breakfast cereals. This coincides with the current trend for increasing ‘healthy’ credentials for brands using plant-based ingredients, as they look to attract new customers by naturally increasing protein and Omega 3 content and removing allergens.

Braham & Murray produce the consumer brand ‘Good Hemp’, which consists of a range of milks, oil, protein powders and ingredients featuring hemp. The company said demand has been strong for its Good Hemp High Protein Flour, Wholemeal Protein Flour, Cream Concentrate, Raw Hemp Protein Powder, Cold Pressed Hemp Oil, and Hemp Seed Hearts.

Donna Chappelle, Brand Manager for GOOD HEMP, said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our ingredients from food manufacturers, as they look to add plant-based ingredients with natural health benefits such as high Omega 3 and protein. This trend is much more advanced in the US and has definitely made its way over to the UK over the last 12 months and looks set to grow rapidly over the next few years. It’s great to be a part of such an exciting food revolution.”