Dewlay Set For First Royal Visit

Dewlay, the Lancashire cheese brand, is set for its first Royal visit ever today (Tuesday 21 March).

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales will be visiting the dairy to celebrate 60 years of Lancashire cheese making, and will meet the local dairy farmers who supply Dewlay.

Nick & Richard Kenyon, who own and manage Dewlay, noted: “It’s a once in a lifetime visit. We are honoured to receive His Royal Highness and to show him around our dairy, as well as sampling some of the finest Lancashire cheeses.