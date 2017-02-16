Diet Coke Names Holly Willoughby As New Brand Ambassador

Diet Coke has appointed TV presenter Holly Willoughby as its new brand ambassador, saying she will lend her voice to “an exciting programme” this year for the brand.

Throughout 2017, Willoughby will work with Diet Coke to shine light on campaigns to celebrate friendship, travel, fashion and fun.

Willoughby said: “I’ve always been a big Diet Coke fan, right from the original ‘Break’ ads we all remember with great fondness. The brand is well known for celebrating friendship, fashion and fun, which are all very important to me.”

Aedamar Howlett, Marketing Director for Coca-Cola GB, added: “We’re proud to be working with Holly to bring some extra sparkle to Diet Coke activity this year. She’s the perfect partner for us. We’re looking forward to sharing what we have planned with Holly – watch this space!”