Diet Coke To ‘Get The Gang Back Together’ With New Campaign

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled its new Diet Coke marketing campaign, designed to appeal to the brand’s core 25-44 female audience.

The ‘Get The Gang Back Together’ campaign launches in March to support retailers’ sales of Diet Coke, and will be supported by TV personality Holly Willoughby, who was recently unveiled as Diet Coke’s brand ambassador for 2017.

It will feature on grocery and convenience channel in-store and digital POS giving consumers a chance to win a dream weekend with friends at an Ultimate Diet Coke Penthouse in a European City, using a text-to-win mechanic. Further prizes include a Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 camera pack, helping groups of friends to record and share memories of their get-togethers.

An additional nationwide social media competition kicked off on 6 March, offering the prize of a Penthouse stay in London, which will enable the lucky winner to enjoy a luxury night away with friends.

Sales of Diet Coke will be further supported by a nationwide OOH advertising campaign in March encouraging consumers to ‘Get The Gang Back Together’ alongside media partnerships with the Mail Online and ITVBe,

The campaign coincides with the return of the brand’s ‘Economy Class’ advert which will be on TV and cinema screens from the beginning of March.