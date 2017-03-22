Elephant Gin Serves Up ‘Navy Strength’ Variant

The Elephant Gin brand has introduced a new ‘navy strength’ variant, following from the success of its Elephant Sloe Gin in 2016.

The 57% Elephant Strength Gin (RRP £37.50) is a variation on the award-winning Elephant London Dry Gin, amplifying the aroma and fragrance of the original while retaining its smooth and balanced character. Handcrafted in Germany, the gin is distilled using 14 botanicals (including rare African ingredients) to create the gin’s distinctive flavour profile.

The elegantly designed bottles of Elephant Strength carrying the names of the so-called Magnificent Seven – the strongest and most impressive elephants known to Kruger National Park, South Africa, who all bear tusks weighing more than 50kg each.

The origins of Navy Strength gin go back to the 18th century, when officers in the Royal Navy began to suspect greedy merchants and distillers of supplying watered down gin – they realised that if gin spilled onto gunpowder and it failed to light, it was diluted, but ignited if it had at least 57% ABV!

Elephant Strength Gin can be found at Whisky Exchange / Speciality.