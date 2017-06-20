Elizabeth Shaw Unveils New Chocolate Bar

The Elizabeth Shaw brand has introduced a new indulgent Dark Chocolate Mint Cream bar, positioned as ideal for treats or as an on-the-go snack.

The Dark Chocolate Mint Cream bar (96g/RRP £1) contains a soft mint fondant centre and is covered in Elizabeth Shaw’s signature trademark of rich, dark chocolate. It is available from wholesale stores including East End Foods, Hancocks, Rayburn and Dhamecha.

The total mint boxed chocolate category saw a 5.9% growth in 2016, with Elizabeth Shaw outgrowing the category by 6.9% year on year. Karen Crawford, company MD, noted: “We’re extremely excited to start expanding into the everyday snack category which has seen a 68% increase of chocolate within the market.”