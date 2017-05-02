Ella’s Kitchen In Sponsorship Deal With Odeon Cinema

The Ella’s Kitchen brand has announced a new sponsorship deal with Odeon cinemas, which will run through June this year.

The deal sees the brand sponsor the ‘Odeon Newbies’ parent + baby screenings, running nationwide in over 60 Odeon cinemas. It said the screenings represent the “perfect environment to showcase the healthy + fun snacks made just for tiny tummies”.

The partnership, which will see Ella’s Kitchen promote its ‘Made for Hungry Monkeys’ toddler snacks range, includes 15” Odeon Newbie sponsorship idents; a 30” Cinema ad to be featured across a host of the season’s major movies for families; digital content including innovative use of SnapChat’s Geofilters; and sampling activity.

Mark Cuddigan, Head of Ella’s comments: “We are really excited to be showcasing our range of toddler snacks through Odeon cinemas. A trip to the cinema is absolutely at the heart of fun, family moments and we feel this partnership is a great setting for us to connect with families + tell them all about our tasty toddler snacks in a really fun + engaging way!”