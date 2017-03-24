Emma Bunton Unveils Eco-Friendly Family Brand ‘Kit & Kin’

Popstar Emma Bunton has co-launched a new brand of premium performance bio-degradable nappies and certified natural skincare for mothers and babies.

The ‘Kit & Kin’ family brand, founded by Bunton and Christopher Money, is aimed at offering an affordable and eco-friendly brand that cares for the family naturally. The range is easy to order through a convenient online bundle service.

The brand’s range of premium performance bio-degradable nappies (£9.99) features a choice of animal faces and has been developed to provide maximum comfort, dryness and security for up to 12 hours. Dermatologically tested and approved, each nappy uses more sustainable materials than many other standard household brands, and contains significantly fewer chemicals. They are available with handy bio-degradable nappy sacks (£2.49), will break down and biodegrade within three to six years.

The range also includes a gentle yet nourishing selection of skincare products which use natural, soothing and delicious smelling ingredients and essential oils. The range includes four products for babies – Shampoo & Body Wash (250ml/ £7.99), Bubble Bath (250ml/ £7.99), Body Oil (100ml/£8.99), and Nappy Salve (100ml/ £7.99) – as well as two products for mothers – Stretch Mark Oil (100ml/ £9.99) and Breast Balm (50ml/ £7.99). The products do contain parabens, SLSs and artificial colours.

Bunton noted: “My son has always suffered with eczema and for so many years we struggled to find products that weren’t full of chemicals that would further irritate his skin. As a mother, my children are my number one priority and I do everything I can to ensure they’re always safe, healthy and happy. At Kit & Kin, we want to take away the stress and worry parents often experience when trying to choose the best products for their family.”