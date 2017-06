Emmi has added a new variant to its Onken Wholegrain range, which it claims is a market-first.

The ‘Plain Grain’ variant (450g/ RRP £1.50) combines a slightly sweetened creamy plain yogurt with five different wholegrains (barley, oats, wheat, rye, and rice).

Emmi claims the new product has a distinctive, satisfying bite, with its wholegrain combination releasing energy slowly for a fuller for longer feeling.

It is currently available from Waitrose and Tesco stores nationwide.