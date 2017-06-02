English Tea Shop In New Tie-Up With Surrey County Cricket Club

English Tea Shop, the global independent speciality tea company, has announced a new one-year partnership with Surrey County Cricket Club.

As well as becoming the new sponsor of the club’s Ben Hollioake Learning Centre, the deal will also see English Tea Shop’s range of organic teas and tisanes stocked throughout the ground, in both public and hospitality areas.

Suranga Herath, CEO at English Tea Shop, said: “English Tea Shop is all about premium-quality, organic tea – the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon at the Cricket. We proudly source our tea from Sri Lanka, and with the incomparable Kumar Sangakkara in such blistering form in his final season, the timing is perfect for us to sponsor the venerable Surrey CCC and the Kia Oval.”

The Ben Hollioake Centre opened in October 2006 and is named after the Surrey and England cricketer who died in a car accident in Australia in 2002. It works with a large number of local primary schools, hosting after school clubs and also assisting teachers with in school work.

Headquartered in the UK but producing its teas in its own factory in Sri Lanka, the organic tea specialist has given over £56,000 in funding to local organic organisations in the last year to a wide variety of initiatives in Sri Lanka.