Fairway Foodservice Expands Value Chicken Offer

Fairway Foodservice, the leading buying group, has revamped its own brand added value chicken range. The changes include the addition of six products and a new look.

The new additions– Southern fried chicken goujons (1kg bags), Plain breaded chicken goujons (1kg bags), Tempura battered chicken fillet (2 x 12 x 110g), Tempura battered chicken bites (1kg bags), Battered chicken steak (2 x 12 x 85g), and Battered chicken nuggets (1kg bags) – went through an extensive benchmarking exercise.

The products are sourced from high welfare chickens that are independently audited and certified, and are processed under strict quality control standards, with all breast meat products trimmed by hand.

The range will be available in brighter, more modern-looking packaging in user-friendly case sizes.

Keith Hepton, Purchasing manager, noted: “We genuinely believe this range to be the best quality available in the marketplace. These changes revamp our own brand chicken products to provide our members with higher quality chicken and increased variety.”