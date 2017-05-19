Fairway Foodservice Serves Up New Own Label Meats Range

Fairway Foodservice has introduced eight new products to its own brand range of meat products.

The additions include five sliced cooked meats – gammon, Wiltshire ham, beef topside, pastrami, and chicken roll (all 500g) – as well as three joints – gammon, Wiltshire ham, and honey roast ham (all 3.5kg).

Steve Jeavons, Purchasing Director, said: “The demand for new Fairway Foodservice own brand products continues to grow. These top quality additions fit well with our members’ customer needs in a category that is experiencing considerable growth. They are ideal for pub lunches, salads and buffets, or to use in sandwiches and ciabattas etc.”

Fairway Foodservice is a buying and marketing organisation, which operates on behalf of 19 wholesalers based in the UK, Ireland and Spain. Founded in 1984 by five frozen food wholesale distribution companies, it has grown to a collective turnover of £650.5m in 2016.