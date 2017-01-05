Fibre One Launches First-Ever TV Campaign

Fibre One, the innovative snacking brand from General Mills, has announced its first ever TV campaign in the UK, aiming to maximise brand awareness during the key January diet season.

The £1m campaign is currently live and will run until 29 January 2017, and aims to reach nearly seven million consumers. The 30-second ad, titled ‘Turn Around Barbara, will target weight managers who want to eat food tastes great but fits in with a calorie controlled diet.

The campaign will also include extensive sampling activities throughout January in Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s as well as the Bullring in Birmingham, Bluewater in Kent, and offices across the UK, with an aim to reach 500,000 people.

Fibre One offers consumers indulgent snacks at 90 calories per square, which are naturally high in fibre and lower in fat. Launched in November 2015, it is now worth over £2.1m retail value sales.

Arjoon Bose, Marketing Manager for Snacking at General Mills, commented: “We’ve received resoundingly positive feedback from retailers and consumers alike following the extended listings the brand secured earlier in the year, and this heavy weight investment in the brand’s marketing programme demonstrates our confidence that it will continue to grow and fill a gap in the market for consumers who don’t want to deprive themselves when it comes to great flavour snacks.”