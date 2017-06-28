FINLAND: Kesko Reports Success Of ‘vege shelf’

Kesko has touted the success of its ‘vege shelf’, which features only vegetarian products and is now available in 200 of its K-food stores. The vege shelf is situated in or near the meat sections of stores, and is highlighted by green banding and ‘Vege’ text and signs.

The group said the introduction of the shelf “corresponded excellently with changes in consumer habits. Because we received so much good feedback from our customers about the vege shelf experiment, the concept quickly spread throughout Finland”.

Kesko added that it has reported growth in “a number of product categories, including vegetable protein products, vegan ice cream, non-dairy milks, as well as soy and bean products”. In a specific example, sales of plant-based protein products have grown by 20% year-on-year in volume and 50% in volume terms when compared to two years ago.