First Winners Of Independent English Wine Competition Revealed

The Independent English Wine Awards, the only independent national wine competition, has announced its inaugural winners.

A 20-strong judging panel judged wines from a total of 16 different grape varieties from all over the country, and awarded three gold medals – Sugrue Pierre, Trouble with Dreams 2013, West Sussex; Lyme Bay, Bacchus Block 2015, Devon; Tuffon Hall Bacchus 2015, Essex. The Sugrue Pierre is a sparkling wine, while the other two were still, dry whites.

The competition also awarded medals to a raft of wines made from some grape varieties that remain a mystery to most consumers. In addition to Bacchus, medals went to wines made from grapes like Ortega, Madeleine Angevine and Seyval Blanc, from which many exciting wines are now being made here.

Alex Taylor, IEWA founder, noted: “English wine has never been better placed than it is right now. In terms of climate, politics, economics, consumer trends – it’s never been a better time to be an English wine producer – or consumer! … I am very excited about the future of the Independent English Wine Awards given the response this year and the escalating quality of the wine being produced here”.

Liam Steevenson MW, and IEWA wine judge, said: “I am fortunate enough to judge wines all over the world but there is something rather fabulous about an event managed so thoroughly, here in Bristol, involving a collection of frequently outstanding English wines”.

Another judge, wine commentator and broadcaster Susy Atkins, commented: “This was a well organised and inspiring event, with so many English wine experts and enthusiasts in the room”.