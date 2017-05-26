Freixenet Launches Premium Prosecco

The Freixenet brand is set to launch a brand new Prosecco in the UK this summer, following extensive ‘taste test’ research to create the perfect Prosecco flavour profile for the British palate.

Using Glera grapes from the Veneto region, the premium Prosecco (RRP £12.00) has fresh floral and citrus aromas, along with flavours of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit. The wine is presented in a stylish and striking cut-glass bottle, aimed at ensuring stand-out on shelves. It will be available at Ocado, Tesco, and other select retailers this summer.

Prosecco has driven substantial growth in the Sparkling Wine Category, with volumes increasing 44% over the past 5 years. During this time, Prosecco volumes have tripled, while Cava and Champagne have remained steady.

Liza Madrigal, Marketing Director UK & Global Travel Retail for Freixenet, said: “Freixenet Prosecco is not just another Prosecco. It’s a high quality product, created via extensive research into every aspect of this hugely popular varietal; from the liquid itself, to the packaging. We’re confident in this new product bringing us even closer to becoming the number one choice for sparkling wine with consumers, whilst continuing to add value to the category.”