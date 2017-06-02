Freixenet Serves Up New Sparkling Rosé

The Freixenet brand has expanded its ‘ICE’ range with the introduction of a new sparkling Rosé.

The new Rosé (RRP £12.00) has been specially blended from Garnacha, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes and has been “made richer in flavour to balance the serve of sparkling wine over ice”. The wine is presented in a chic and stylish bottle, designed to enhance shelf stand-out.

Liza Madrigal, Marketing Director UK & Global Travel Retail for Freixenet, said: “We wanted to create a new way to enjoy this popular varietal, to have during the summer months. Using our wine expertise, we hand selected two of the finest red grapes to produce a wine that delivers a touch of spice, brings freshness, and flavours of summer berries, to achieve the optimum rosé profile.”

Freixenet ICE Rosé will be available to buy in Waitrose and Ocado from June.