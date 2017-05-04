Freixenet Set For Summer Festival Sampling Campaign

Freixenet, the Spanish sparkling wine brand, is set for a major sampling campaign across the UK this summer.

The brand will be touring the UK in a stylish branded van, visiting three popular festivals (Kew The Music, Kendal Calling, and Bestival) and Liverpool’s Sound City. As an official drinks concession at each event, Freixenet will be serving up some of the best of its Cavas from its on-site bar – Cordon Negro, Cordon Rosado and Freixenet ICE.

Additionally, Freixenet will be using the festivals as an opportunity to showcase two new launches, set to hit shelves for consumers to buy this summer. Visitors to each event will be some of the first to sample the new sparklers.