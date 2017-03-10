Fry’s Launches Artisan Dairy Free Ice Creams

The Fry Family Food Company has moved into more indulgent territory with the launch of an Artisan Dairy-Free Ice Cream range.

Originally developed in the Fry’s family kitchen, and produced in small, slowly-churned batches, the vegan-friendly ice creams are available in five on-trend flavours – Madagascan Vanilla Bean; Just Toasted Coconut; Tons Of Cookies; Salted Caramel; and Vanilla Bean Espresso – in 475ml tubs (RRP £4.99) from Ocado.

The range is made with coconut milk and combines 100% natural and luxury ingredients, minimal processing and free-from credentials to make it an enjoyable alternative to traditional ice cream. It’s also the only ice cream selection in the UK to be sweetened with agave.

The launch meets an increasing trend for veganism, which has seen growth of 350% in the last 10 years. It will also appeal to the increasing number of consumers avoiding, or cutting down on, dairy.

Tammy Fry Kelly, International marketing director for Fry’s Family Food, comments: “We care about and listen to our loyal customers and knew that there was a growing demand for dairy-free ice cream. At the same time, as a family, we’d also been on a hunt for something indulgent, but without the dairy and some of the other nasties often found in non-dairy ice cream. The launch of our new range of ice creams is our solution to these problems.”