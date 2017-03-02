Fudge Kitchen Introduces Luxury ‘Delectables’ Range

The Fudge Kitchen brand has introduced a new premium range of brittles and caramels, called ‘Delectables’.

Hand-made in small batches, the range uses only locally-sourced natural ingredients. The products are beautifully packaged, making a perfect gift for a host, a coffee morning contribution or as an affordable luxury.

The range currently has three products – Mixed Nut Brittle (150g/ RRP £5.99), Butterscotch (125g/ RRP £6.49), and Himalayan Salted Caramels (125g/ RRP £6.49). All are currently available from the Fudge Kitchen website.