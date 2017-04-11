Fulfil Secures New Listing At WHSmith Travel Stores

Fulfil, the Irish healthy snack bar brand, has secured a new listing with WHSmith, which will see it being stocked at 387 of the latter’s ‘Travel’ stores across the UK. The bars will be stocked across both confectionary and healthy eating displays.

Containing 100% of an adult’s recommended daily allowance of nine vitamins, with 20g of protein and low sugar, Fulfil is the brain child of Irish entrepreneurs Niall McGrath and Tom Gannon.

WHSmith will be stocking six variants – Peanut & Caramel, Chocolate Caramel & Cookie Dough, White Chocolate & Cookie Dough, Coconut & Chocolate, Milk Chocolate & Mint, and Cookies & Cream – all of which have an RRP of £2.29.

The brand secured the new listing due to its UK appointed distributor, Red Star Beverages, who had already secured distribution in 300 Holland & Barrett stores in the UK.

Ian Rankin, trading controller at WHSmith Travel, said: “The team at WHSmith Travel is always looking for up-and-coming snack brands. We are delighted to partner with Fulfil, as we are one of the leading retailers in the market investing in the healthier eating agenda.”