Funkin To Shake Up Off-Trade With Cocktail Mixer Range

The Funkin brand is bringing the nation’s favourite cocktails to the convenience channel, following a successful launch into the UK grocery channel earlier this year.

The range includes three premium cocktail mixers – Skinny Mojito, Passion Fruit Martini, and Strawberry Daiquiri – aimed at making mixing bar-quality drinks at home easy. They are packaged in iconic Funkin cocktail shakers (RRP £4), each of which makes four cocktails with the addition of spirit and ice at home.

Funkin is investing £500,000 to support the launch, marking its largest outdoor and digital advertising campaign, supported by social media, PR, national sampling and in-store activity. The campaign will appear across the London Underground network with digital panels as well as on Facebook and Spotify. Funkin is also supporting retailers with ‘Make it Shake’ PoS, as well as advertising on branded bags of cubed ice.

With only 20% of total spirits sold in the on-trade, Funkin said it has identified an opportunity in the off-trade to continue to increase cocktail penetration as well as spirit category sales. The brand says there is an estimated opportunity to sell 604 million cocktails each year in the off-trade, equivalent to 1.8 million 9-litre cases of spirits or 151 million cocktails.

Andrew King, MD of Funkin, noted: “Our new shaker range is designed specifically for the off-trade making it easy for on-the-go consumers to prepare bar-quality cocktails at home quickly, eliminating the guess work … There is a huge untapped opportunity in convenience for increased spirit sales and we are excited to provide our customers with a point of difference in the spirits aisle.”