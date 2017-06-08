General Mills Reformulates Old El Paso Range

The Old El Paso brand has updated the ingredients and production process of its Tortilla Chips range, a move it said will bring them closer to the traditional methods and ingredients.

The ingredients list has been substantially improved on both the Nacho Dinner Kit and Nachips, with corn flour being removed and replaced with whole corn kernels. The production process for the Tortilla Chips and Nachips has also been revamped, and now includes new steps to produce a product with a stronger corn taste and a crunchier texture.

Additionally, the Original, Salted, and Chili Tortilla Chips variants will now be featured in 185g packs (from 200g earlier), while the Nacho Dinner Kit will remain unchanged. The revamp is being supported with new packaging, with the designs now featuring a ‘crunchy’ sub-name and the ‘preservative free’ communication, all housed in a larger pack size to ensure better stand out on-shelf.

Lindsay Hill, marketing manager for Old El Paso at General Mills UK, said: “We are excited to be leading the way with these more authentic and tastier updates to Old El Paso nachos and tortilla chips. The brand has recently secured 33.8% penetration in the UK and we aim to continually review and improve our products, processes and packaging to ensure we are bringing a product range to market that is well aligned with the quality that consumers expect of the brand name.”