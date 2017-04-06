Ginsters Cooks Up Two New Flavoured Rolls

The Ginsters brand has launched two new flavoured rolls, in time for Spring 2017.

The Large Smokehouse Steak and Cheese Roll contains British Steak sausage meat and diced steak, Westcountry vintage cheddar cheese, onion, and a smoky barbeque seasoning wrapped in a light puff pastry.

Meanwhile, the Large BBQ Pulled Pork is made with British pulled pork and sausage meat in a BBQ sauce with onions wrapped in a light puff pastry.

Kate Brown, Ginsters Brand Manager, said: “Research with consumers confirmed that these two new flavours have extremely high levels of appeal.”