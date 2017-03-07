Glacéau Smartwater Sponsors Cancer Research Boat Races

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has announced that the glacéau smartwater brand will sponsor the iconic Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities for three years.

A marketing campaign to support the sponsorship kicks off in March, to help retailers increase sales in the lead up to the Race on 2 April. The campaign includes localised OOH advertising, POS and promotions within grocery and convenience channels in and around the London, Oxford and Cambridge areas. There will also be glacéau smartwater branding along the River Thames on Race day and both still and sparkling variants will feature in these executions and customer promotions.

The sponsorship with the event, which this year will be known as The Cancer Research UK Boat Races, follows the recent launch of the glacéau smartwater sparkling variant and the brand’s rise to become the #4 instant consumption water brand following growth of 84.4%.