Glenmorangie Serves Up Vintage Collection

The Glenmorangie brand has introduced a new limited edition collection of vintage whiskies, named ‘Bond House No. 1’.

The collection has been sourced from Glenmorangie’s most prestigious reserves of aged whisky, each distilled in a single year, and takes its name from the largest of Glenmorangie’s 19th century bonded warehouses.

The first expression is Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1990, which refers to the transformation of its Bonded warehouse No. 1 into a new still house in 1990. The 43% ABV expression (£495) is available from selected whisky specialist retailers.

Glenmorangie notes: “The Bond House No. 1 collection gives connoisseurs a unique opportunity to explore the individuality each year has lent our award-winning spirit.”